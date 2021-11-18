'Life or death:' Travis McMichael tells Georgia jury he felt threatened by Ahmaud Arbery

Travis McMichael testified at his murder trial on Wednesday that he shot Ahmaud Arbery because he thought the Black man was attacking him after McMichael and his two co-defendants chased Arbery through a mostly white Georgia neighborhood.

In over three hours on the stand, McMichael, who is white, sought to convince jurors he had good reason to grab his shotgun and jump into his pickup truck with his father to chase Arbery last year, saying they thought Arbery might be a burglar.

He frequently used police jargon and invoked law-enforcement training he got when he was a US Coast Guard mechanic. Holding back tears, he said 25-year-old Arbery had frightened him.

"You pull a weapon on someone, from what I've learned in my training, usually that tells people to back off," he said, explaining why he aimed his pump-action 12-gauge shotgun at Arbery.

Arbery, however, ran toward McMichael at the end of a chase lasting about five minutes on February 23, 2020, through Satilla Shores, a cluster of homes outside the small coastal city of Brunswick.

"I shot him. He had my gun," McMichael said, his voice trembling as he described a split-second when they grappled over the weapon.

"It was a life or death situation," he said. McMichael fired at Arbery three times, tearing two deadly gaping wounds in his chest.

Prosecutors said Arbery was an avid runner on an afternoon jog, and cellphone footage of the killing sparked outrage when it emerged two months later.

McMichael, 35, has pleaded not guilty to murder and other crimes alongside two other white defendants: his 65-year-old father, Gregory McMichael, and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan.

The decision to testify in his own defense was a risky legal maneuver. McMichael will now face questions from prosecutors, who have said they may ask him about Bryan's report that McMichael uttered a racial slur as he stood over Arbery's body.