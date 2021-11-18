US teenager Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial jury ends second day without verdict

Jurors in the Wisconsin murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse ended their second day of deliberations without reaching a verdict, after reviewing a series of videos on Wednesday of the teenager's deadly encounters at racial justice protests last year.

Defense lawyers made a new request for a mistrial, saying prosecutors withheld the high-definition version of a drone video in evidence and enhanced it in order to portray Rittenhouse as a threat. Prosecutors denied the defense's allegation.

Rittenhouse, 18, is charged with killing Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and attempted homicide in the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz, 28, during a chaotic night of protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin on August 25, 2020.

After deliberating for roughly 14 hours over two days, the jury of 7 women and 5 men asked the judge to go home just after 4:30 p.m. Central Time. The judge told the group to return at 9am (1500 GMT) on Thursday.

The jury, which asked the judge if they could re-watch videos in evidence, spent about 45 minutes on drone video of the Rosenbaum shooting and videos of the subsequent shootings of Huber, who swung a skateboard at the teenager, and Grosskreutz, who was armed with a handgun when he was shot.

The shootings took place in Kenosha during protests - marred by arson, rioting and looting - that followed the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, who was left paralyzed from the waist down.

The trial has emerged as the most closely watched case involving a civilian's right to self-defense since George Zimmerman was acquitted in the fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin, an unarmed Black teenager, in 2013. Like Zimmerman, Rittenhouse has become a polarizing figure, viewed as heroic by some conservatives who favor expansive gun rights and as a symbol of a reckless American gun culture by many on the left.

Tensions were starting to rise outside the courthouse on Wednesday, with the crowd growing to a few dozen in anticipation of a verdict. Two protesters were arrested after a shoving match with a demonstrator holding a sign in support of Rittenhouse, and one man with a long gun was ordered to leave.