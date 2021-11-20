World

Iranian navy seizes foreign ship in Gulf smuggling diesel

20 November 2021 - 11:38 By Reuters
Image: Iranian Army/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/ File photo

The Iranian navy has seized a foreign ship in Gulf waters smuggling diesel, Iranian news media reported on Saturday.

“A foreign ship, carrying smuggled diesel was seized,” said Col. Hajian, commander of the Naval Type 412 Zulfaqar in the southern city of Parsian.

“After inspection, more than 150,000 litres of smuggled diesel were discovered,” he added.

Hajian, who was identified by his last name only, said the ship's 11 crew members were detained for interrogation. He did not provide the ship's nationality or details on when it was seized.

