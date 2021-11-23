A 'duty' to chase Ahmaud Arbery? Jury in murder trial hears clashing accounts

A jury heard dueling accounts of whether the three white men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery had any right to chase the unarmed Black man through their mostly white Georgia neighborhood as closing arguments in the murder trial began on Monday.

Gregory McMichael, 65; his son Travis McMichael, 35; and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, have pleaded not guilty to charges including murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment.

Prosecutors said the men "assumed the worst" about a 25-year-old Black man running by their homes who had nothing on him but his jogging clothes and shoes. They attacked him in a five-minute pursuit through Satilla Shores on Feb. 23, 2020.

In contrast, the defense lawyer for the elder McMichael, Laura Hogue, painted Arbery as a frightening burglar with "long dirty toenails," using a description from the coroner's report.

At that comment, Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, was heard exclaiming "Wow!" as she hurried out of the room, saying she could not listen any more.

Lead prosecutor Linda Dunikoski said the defendants killed Arbery, an avid jogger, "not because he's a threat to them, but because he wouldn't stop and talk to them."

"They made their decision to attack Ahmaud Arbery in their driveways because he was a Black man running down the street," she said, the prosecution's most direct assertion so far of a racist motivation in a case which mentioned on race only in passing in front of the jury.

The younger McMichael was the only defendant to take the stand, testifying he fired his shotgun at close range at Arbery in self defense and describing it as the most traumatic event of his life. He said Arbery had grabbed at his gun.

In his closing argument, Jason Sheffield, one of McMichael's lawyers, pointed to the law-enforcement training McMichael got during his nine years in the U.S. Coast Guard, where he worked as a mechanic.

Sheffield showed jurors parts of the widely seen cellphone video Bryan made of the shooting as he drove near in his own truck. The attorney froze it at the moment Arbery ran towards Travis McMichael, who had just aimed his shotgun at Arbery.

"There's no question that Ahmaud's hands are on this gun," he said, saying McMichael was in fear of his life at this moment. "You are allowed to defend yourself. You are allowed to use force that is likely to cause death or serious bodily injury if you believe it's necessary. At that moment Travis, believed it is necessary."