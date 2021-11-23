Disney World puts Covid-19 vaccination mandate policy on hold

Disney World near Orlando, Florida, operated by Walt Disney Co, has put its Covid-19 vaccination mandate on hold, a spokesperson said on Saturday.

The move comes amid the Biden administration's workplace Covid-19 vaccine rule , which requires businesses with at least 100 employees to require staff get vaccinated against Covid-19 or be tested weekly and wear a face covering at work.

Local TV station Fox 35 was first to report the news, citing a cast member at the resort complex.

A Disney spokesperson had earlier told Reuters by email: "We believe that our approach to mandatory vaccines has been the right one as we have continued to focus on the safety and well-being of our Cast Members and Guests."