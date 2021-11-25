Flights cancelled as UK flags concern over new coronavirus variant

A newly identified coronavirus variant that has spread in South Africa is the most concerning that British health officials have yet seen as it has double the number of mutations of the Delta variant, including some associated with evading immune response.

Britain announced it was temporarily banning flights from South Africa and five other countries from 2pm (SA time) on Friday and that returning British travellers from those destinations would have to quarantine.

The UK Health Security Agency said that the variant - called B.1.1.529 - has a spike protein that was dramatically different to the one in the original coronavirus that Covid-19 vaccines are based on.