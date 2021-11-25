World

Flights cancelled as UK flags concern over new coronavirus variant

Britain announced it was temporarily banning flights from South Africa and five other countries from Friday and that returning British travellers from those destinations would have to quarantine.

25 November 2021 - 23:34 By Reuters
Britain announced it was temporarily banning flights from South Africa and five other countries from Friday over a newly identified coronavirus variant. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/ phonlamaiphoto

A newly identified coronavirus variant that has spread in South Africa is the most concerning that British health officials have yet seen as it has double the number of mutations of the Delta variant, including some associated with evading immune response.

The UK Health Security Agency said that the variant - called B.1.1.529 - has a spike protein that was dramatically different to the one in the original coronavirus that Covid-19 vaccines are based on.

Another Covid Christmas on the cards as new variant explodes in SA

It may be more transmissible than Delta and it’s spreading fastest among under-25s, so now’s the time to get vaccinated
News
9 hours ago

It has mutations that are likely to evade the immune response generated both by prior infection and vaccination, and also mutations associated with increased infectivity.

Lab studies are needed to assess the likelihood of the mutations resulting in greatly reduced vaccine efficacy, scientists said.

Officials have advised the government on the need to act swiftly and pre-emptively in case the concerns over the impact of variant are borne out, even though it could take weeks to generate all the information needed about its characteristics.

Earlier on Thursday, South African scientists said they had detected the new Covid-19 variant in small numbers and were working to understand its potential implications.

The variant has a "very unusual constellation" of mutations, which is concerning because they could help it evade the body's immune response and make it more transmissible, the scientists told reporters at a news conference.

The variant has also been found in Botswana and Hong Kong.

The UK Health Security Agency said that no cases of the variant had been detected in Britain and they were in contact with South African colleagues over their data.

Reuters

