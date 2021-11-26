World

EU moves to halt air travel from Southern Africa over new Covid-19 variant

26 November 2021 - 11:25 By Reuters
The variant has a 'very unusual constellation' of mutations, which are concerning, say leading virologists. Stock photo.
The variant has a 'very unusual constellation' of mutations, which are concerning, say leading virologists. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/anyaberkut

The EU aims to halt air travel from the Southern African region amid rising concern about a new Covid-19 variant detected in SA, EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

“The commission will propose, in close co-ordination with member states, to activate the emergency brake to stop air travel from the Southern African region due to the variant of concern B.1.1.529,” she said in a tweet.

The executive Commission will recommend all 27 member states implement the measure and hopes the European Council will give the green light as soon as possible, an EU official said.

Britain temporarily banned flights from SA, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho and Eswatini from Friday, and asked returning British travellers from those destinations to quarantine.

The variant has a “very unusual constellation” of mutations which are concerning because they could help it evade the body’s immune response and make it more transmissible, SA scientists said

Scientists are assessing the new virus variant, which was first identified this week. Its discovery on Friday pummeled financial markets in Asia, where stocks suffered their sharpest drop in three months and oil plunged more than 3%.

Decisions by the European Council, which represents member states, do not have to be taken by ministers but can also be signed off by the countries’ ambassadors in Brussels.

READ MORE:

New variant of Covid-19 confirmed in SA with cases increasing

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed on Thursday that a new Covid-19 variant known as B.1.1.529 had been detected in SA.
News
23 hours ago

WHO meets on new Covid-19 variant circulating in SA

The discovery of the variant shows the need to increase vaccinations against Covid-19 on the continent, says Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Africa director.
News
22 hours ago

Prof appeals to world to support, not isolate SA for raising alarm on new Covid variant

University of KwaZulu-Natal geneticist professor Tulio de Oliveira has appealed to the world not to isolate SA and the continent for raising the ...
News
4 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Self-proclaimed ‘millionaire’ Sandile Shezi became a little poorer today South Africa
  2. Police on standby to deal with possible unrest in KZN, parliament hears South Africa
  3. Punishment? Fikile Mbalula responds to ANC defeat in Gauteng metros South Africa
  4. ‘We have room for legal foreigners, not illegals’: Soweto activist South Africa
  5. Visitor's access card used to enter SSA office when R17m was stolen South Africa

Latest Videos

'We will bury the ANC': Malema explains backing the DA to 'eliminate' ANC
'We lost everything' - George residents mop up after devastating floods