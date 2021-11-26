World

French fishermen block boat at St Malo as Brexit protests begin

26 November 2021 - 13:17 By Stephane Mahe
A fisherman boat with a banner reading "licenses refused, fishermen in danger" is seen during a protest by French fishermen to mark their anger over the issue of post-Brexit fishing licenses, in the port of Saint-Malo, France, November 26, 2021.
A fisherman boat with a banner reading "licenses refused, fishermen in danger" is seen during a protest by French fishermen to mark their anger over the issue of post-Brexit fishing licenses, in the port of Saint-Malo, France, November 26, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

French fishermen blocked off the 'Normandy Trader' boat the country's port of St Malo on Friday, said a Reuters correspondent on the scene, as they started a day of protests to mark their anger over the issue of post-Brexit fishing licences.

The French fishermen also plan to block the Channel Tunnel and the port of Calais on Friday in protest at Britain's failure to issue them with more fishing licences since Brexit.

The dispute broke out after Britain left the European Union, with Paris saying London should have issued more French boats with licences to fish in British territorial waters. Britain says it is respecting post-Brexit arrangements.

Tension flared in October, when France briefly seized a British fishing boat in its waters, and both countries sent maritime vessels to waters off the English Channel island of Jersey earlier this year. 

Reuters 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Self-proclaimed ‘millionaire’ Sandile Shezi became a little poorer today South Africa
  2. Police on standby to deal with possible unrest in KZN, parliament hears South Africa
  3. Punishment? Fikile Mbalula responds to ANC defeat in Gauteng metros South Africa
  4. ‘We have room for legal foreigners, not illegals’: Soweto activist South Africa
  5. Visitor's access card used to enter SSA office when R17m was stolen South Africa

Latest Videos

Stop Wild Coast blasting now, urges Wildlife and Environmental Society
'We will bury the ANC': Malema explains backing the DA to 'eliminate' ANC