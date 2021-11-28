Australian woman allegedly sets quarantine hotel on fire

The incident in the northern city of Cairns occurred as tensions rose in parts of Australia as a result of coronavirus restrictions and the latest scare caused by the emergence of the Omicron variant, first identified in Southern Africa.

Acting Chief Superintendent Chris Hodgman said the woman was in custody and police were caring for her children.

"I expect later on this morning that the 31-year-old female will be charged with arson and the possibility of other offences," he told reporters.

The woman had been in quarantine for a couple of days and there had been issues with her that authorities "were managing", Hodgman said.