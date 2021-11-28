New coronavirus variant Omicron keeps spreading, Australia detects cases

The new Omicron coronavirus variant kept spreading around the world on Sunday, with two cases detected in Australia, even as more countries tried to seal themselves off by imposing travel restrictions.

Health officials in Australia's most populous state, New South Wales, said two passengers who arrived in Sydney from Southern Africa on Saturday evening had tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Both people were asymptomatic, fully vaccinated and in quarantine, NSW Health said. Another 12 passengers from Southern Africa were also in 14 days of hotel quarantine, while around 260 other passengers and aircrew have been directed to isolate.

The Australian cases were the latest indication that the variant may prove hard to contain. First discovered in SA, it has since been detected in Britain, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Botswana, Israel and Hong Kong.

Austria was investigating a suspected case on Sunday and in France health minister Olivier Veran said the new variant was probably already circulating there.

The discovery of Omicron, dubbed a “variant of concern” last week by the World Health Organisation, has sparked worries around the world that it could resist vaccinations and prolong the nearly two-year Covid-19 pandemic.

Omicron is potentially more contagious than previous variants, though experts do not know yet if it will cause more or less severe Covid-19 compared to other strains.

Countries have imposed a wave of travel bans or curbs on Southern Africa. Financial markets dived on Friday as investors worried that the variant could stall a global recovery. Oil prices tumbled by about $10 a barrel.

On Sunday, most Gulf stock markets fell sharply in early trade, with the Saudi index suffering its biggest single-day fall in nearly two years.