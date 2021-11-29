Social media slams Texas governor for claiming South Africans are crossing US border illegally

Texas governor Greg Abbott has caught smoke on social media after falsely claiming South Africans are crossing into the US illegally amid the country's travel ban over the Covid-19 variant Omicron.

On social media, the Republican blamed US President Joe Biden for “doing nothing to stop immigrants from SA entering the country illegally”.

“Biden banned travel from SA because of the new Covid variant. Immigrants have recently been apprehended crossing our border illegally from SA. Biden is doing nothing to stop immigrants from SA entering illegally. Pure politics and hypocrisy,” he wrote.