Social media slams Texas governor for claiming South Africans are crossing US border illegally
Texas governor Greg Abbott has caught smoke on social media after falsely claiming South Africans are crossing into the US illegally amid the country's travel ban over the Covid-19 variant Omicron.
On social media, the Republican blamed US President Joe Biden for “doing nothing to stop immigrants from SA entering the country illegally”.
“Biden banned travel from SA because of the new Covid variant. Immigrants have recently been apprehended crossing our border illegally from SA. Biden is doing nothing to stop immigrants from SA entering illegally. Pure politics and hypocrisy,” he wrote.
Biden banned travel from South Africa because of the new Covid variant.— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 28, 2021
Immigrants have recently been apprehended crossing our border illegally from South Africa.
Biden is doing nothing to stop immigrants from South Africa entering illegally.
Pure politics and hypocrisy.
Abbott's tweet comes after Biden imposed a travel ban on eight African countries on Friday.
The restrictions apply to SA, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, and Malawi.
President Cyril Ramaphosa, during his address to the nation on Sunday, slammed the travel bans imposed by several countries.
“These restrictions are unjustified and unfairly discriminate against our country and our Southern African sister countries,” he said
“The prohibition of travel is not informed by science, nor will it be effective in preventing the spread of this variant. The only thing the prohibition on travel will do is to further damage the economies of the affected countries and undermine their ability to respond to, and recover from, the pandemic.”
On social media, many slammed Abbott for his claims, saying they were fuelling conspiracy theories, while others suggested he get a quick geography lesson.
For all the folks who unquestioningly believe whatever Greg Abbott says. 👇 pic.twitter.com/DgvtCrXh0c— Vote Blue 2022 (@FlipTXBlue2022) November 28, 2021
The math ain mathing… https://t.co/Ku5OeBSdie pic.twitter.com/200vmbli07— тнU§σ Mвє∂u (@ThusoMbedu) November 29, 2021
I don't know who needs to hear this, but South Africa doesn't share a border with the United States.— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) November 29, 2021
Oh, I guess @GregAbbott_TX needs to hear that. https://t.co/a50iFE25nx
Anyone that has the stamina and strength to swim across the Atlantic is a huge asset to our society. We should welcome them with open arms. They should immediately be offered jobs in the military or the NFL.— RotatingWinterStatue (@FLDataDude) November 28, 2021
It's giving https://t.co/xnKFsRAM2w pic.twitter.com/6tbdsVyMvp— Sibongile Mafu (@sboshmafu) November 29, 2021
If you can cross into the US from South Africa, that is one hell of an achievement and I urge the SA Government to invite those exemplary swimmers back with open arms to give them a place on our national team, no questions asked! https://t.co/It72Gx8dpt— Robyn Porteous (@RobynPorteous) November 29, 2021
What on earth are you talking about?— Susan Is Trying to Escape Politics, But Failing (@Suavebones) November 29, 2021
South Africa is 9,000 miles and an entire ocean away.
And in case your geography is bad:
South America’s closest border with the US is more than 2,000 miles away.
WHAT ARE YOU TALKING ABOUT??
How does one swim from South Africa to your country through this cold ass Atlantic ocean ? Aren’t you mistaking us with South America maybe? Y’all can be absurds at times, unprovoked. pic.twitter.com/EWtv2IK3If— ツ Ø ͏ Ʀ ͏ ł ™ ͏ ͏ ❼ (@Ori_Debig_Beats) November 29, 2021
