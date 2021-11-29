World

Social media slams Texas governor for claiming South Africans are crossing US border illegally

29 November 2021 - 11:20
Texas governor Greg Abbott catches smoke on social media.
Texas governor Greg Abbott catches smoke on social media.
Image: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

Texas governor Greg Abbott has caught smoke on social media after falsely claiming South Africans are crossing into the US illegally amid the country's travel ban over the Covid-19 variant Omicron.  

On social media, the Republican blamed US President Joe Biden for “doing nothing to stop immigrants from SA entering the country illegally”.

“Biden banned travel from SA because of the new Covid variant. Immigrants have recently been apprehended crossing our border illegally from SA. Biden is doing nothing to stop immigrants from SA entering illegally. Pure politics and hypocrisy,” he wrote.

Abbott's tweet comes after Biden imposed a travel ban on eight African countries on Friday.

The restrictions apply to SA, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, and Malawi.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, during his address to the nation on Sunday, slammed the travel bans imposed by several countries.

“These restrictions are unjustified and unfairly discriminate against our country and our Southern African sister countries,” he said

“The prohibition of travel is not informed by science, nor will it be effective in preventing the spread of this variant. The only thing the prohibition on travel will do is to further damage the economies of the affected countries and undermine their ability to respond to, and recover from, the pandemic.”

On social media, many slammed Abbott for his claims, saying they were fuelling conspiracy theories, while others suggested he get a quick geography lesson.

READ MORE

WATCH | Dr Ayoade Olatunbosun-Alakija praised for this passionate clap back at travel bans

In a scathing interview with the BBC over the weekend, Dr Ayoade Olatunbosun-Alakija criticised western countries for banning travellers from African ...
News
3 hours ago

UK decision to ban SA flights over new Covid-19 variant 'premature': Pandor

The government has lamented the UK's decision to temporarily ban all flights from SA and five other countries as of 2pm (SA time) on Friday due to ...
News
3 days ago

‘We just want to be together for Christmas’: Family devastated by SA travel ban

South Africans living in the Netherlands hope that the UK's decision to place SA on its travel red list after the discovery of a new Covid-19 variant ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ace Magashule’s R25m Turkish debt News
  2. UK PM Johnson tries to reassure SA over travel ban World
  3. 'We saved the people of eThekwini'- Why Philani Mavundla voted with the ANC News
  4. LISTEN | What Ace Magashule’s PA told the Hawks News
  5. How R570m turned a gift horse into a white elephant News

Latest Videos

'Unjustified, discriminatory': Ramaphosa criticises travel bans while SA ...
Stop Wild Coast blasting now, urges Wildlife and Environmental Society