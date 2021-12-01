World

CNN suspends top news anchor after report he aided brother, former NY governor Andrew Cuomo

01 December 2021 - 14:15 By Brian Eckhouse and Gerry Smith
CNN suspended host Chris Cuomo after documents released by the New York attorney-general's office showed he used his journalistic position to gather information about sexual-harassment accusations against his brother, Andrew Cuomo, who was then serving as New York's governor.
CNN suspended host Chris Cuomo after documents released by the New York attorney-general’s office showed he used his journalistic position to gather information about sexual-harassment accusations against his brother, Andrew Cuomo, who was then serving as New York’s governor.

“The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions,” CNN said in a statement, adding that they “point to a greater level of involvement in his brother’s efforts than we previously knew.” 

The suspension is indefinite, the network said, pending further evaluation.

The documents, released on Monday, revealed that Cuomo texted the top aide of his brother, Melissa DeRosa, inquiring about allegations against Andrew and offering his help.

Cuomo inquired about a then-unpublished story by Ronan Farrow in the New Yorker, for example. The CNN host confirmed to investigators that he spoke with “another journalist” about the Farrow piece, but said he didn’t directly speak to Farrow.

Andrew Cuomo resigned as governor last summer after a report by New York attorney-general Letitia James found he sexually harassed multiple women. Cuomo denied the allegations.

Chris Cuomo didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

