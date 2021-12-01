French government: all travellers from outside EU will need negative Covid-19 test
01 December 2021 - 16:18
Travellers reaching France from outside the European Union will be subject to the obligation of a negative Covid-19 test, regardless their vaccination status, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said in Wednesday.
The move is part of a bundle of measures aimed at tackling a new surge in infections as worries caused by the newly detected Omicron variant loom.
Talking to journalists after a government meeting, Attal said that decisions regarding intra-EU-travel would be coordinated by European leaders later this week.
