World

WATCH LIVE | World Health Organisation briefs media on new Covid-19 variant

01 December 2021 - 17:37 By TImesLIVE

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is briefing the media after the emergence of a new Covid-19 variant, Omicron.

Southern African countries were the first to declare the new variant. The move prompted Western countries to temporarily ban flights from some African countries.

Race is on for new vaccine to combat Omicron

Moderna says new vaccine may be ready in early 2022, as company mobilises hundreds of workers
World
1 day ago

GORDON BROWN | To halt Covid, the world has to unite as it did against smallpox

Nations need agreement on preventing future pandemics. Ending vaccine hoarding would be a good start
Opinion & Analysis
22 hours ago

Aspen licensing deal secures supply of J&J vaccines to Africa

The vaccine, called Aspenovax, will be manufactured from drug substance supplied by Johnson & Johnson and sold to public sector markets in Africa.
News
23 hours ago
