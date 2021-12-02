World

First known UAE case of Omicron variant detected in fully vaccinated traveller

02 December 2021 - 09:53 By Alaa Swilam
FILE PHOTO: Public health authorities have placed her in isolation, as well as those who were in contact with her, WAM reported.
FILE PHOTO: Public health authorities have placed her in isolation, as well as those who were in contact with her, WAM reported.
Image: REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini/File Photo

The United Arab Emirates announced on Wednesday its first known case of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron, state news agency WAM reported.

The variant was detected in an African woman who had travelled from an African country and transited through an Arab country, WAM said. The woman had received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Public health authorities have placed her in isolation, as well as those who were in contact with her, WAM reported.

The UAE is the second Gulf country to detect a case of the new variant, after Saudi Arabia announced its first case earlier on Wednesday.

Key questions remain about the variant, which has rattled markets amid signs it may spread quickly and evade some of the defenses provided by vaccines. It has been found in two dozen countries, including the United States, Spain, Canada, Britain, Austria and Portugal.

Last week, the UAE suspended entry for travellers from South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Botswana and Mozambique as a precautionary measure against the spread of Omicron.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Are Omicron variant symptoms more severe?

Covid-19 symptoms linked to the new Omicron variant are “extremely mild”. This is according to Dr Angelique Coetzee, who is chairperson of the SA ...
News
3 hours ago

WHO's Tedros warns against over-reaction to Omicron

The head of the World Health Organisation voiced concern on Tuesday that some countries were introducing blanket measures against the Omicron ...
News
1 day ago

Omicron in 23 countries: WHO slams those who penalised SA

Travel ban also hampered research and lacked any logic, say experts
News
16 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Elephant charges game vehicle as students scurry to safety South Africa
  3. Security guards from Zimbabwe’s leading security company arrested for ... Africa
  4. 79: That's how many times one shopper decided to swipe on Black Friday South Africa
  5. Five-star hotel, maternity leave, everything but fighting the unrest, SAHRC ... News

Latest Videos

South Africans stranded amid economic devastation after Omicron variant travel ...
'Unjustified, discriminatory': Ramaphosa criticises travel bans while SA ...