US Supreme Court conservatives signal support for abortion limits

Conservative US Supreme Court justices on Wednesday indicated support for upholding a restrictive Mississippi abortion law in a ruling that would undermine or outright overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling legalising the procedure nationwide.

The court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, heard about two hours of oral arguments in the southern state's appeal to revive its ban on abortion starting at 15 weeks of pregnancy, a Republican-backed law blocked by lower courts. During the arguments, the three liberal justices sternly warned against ditching important and longstanding legal precedents like Roe.

Jackson Women's Health Organisation, the only abortion clinic in Mississippi , challenged the law and has the support of Democratic President Joe Biden's administration. A ruling is expected by the end of next June.

Roe v. Wade recognised that the right to personal privacy under the US Constitution protects a woman's ability to terminate her pregnancy. The Supreme Court in a 1992 ruling called Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey reaffirmed abortion rights and prohibited laws imposing an "undue burden" on abortion access. Mississippi has asked the Supreme Court to overturn the Roe and Casey rulings.

"Why is 15 weeks not enough time" for a woman to decide to have an abortion, conservative Chief Justice John Roberts asked.

While Roberts seemed to indicate the court could uphold Mississippi's law without overturning Roe, other conservative justices including Justice Neil Gorsuch appeared to be interested in going further.

"The Constitution is neither pro-life nor pro-choice ... and leaves the issue to the people to resolve in the democratic process," conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh said.

Kavanaugh wondered if the court should be neutral on abortion rights, which would require overturning Roe. If Mississippi wins, Kavanaugh added, such a ruling would not prohibit abortion nationwide but would let states regulate it as they see fit.

Julie Rikelman, the lawyer arguing for the abortion clinic, said overturning Roe would not mean the court is neutral as it would be saying that even though the Constitution's protects liberty, women "would never have equal status under the Constitution."

Kavanaugh and Justice Amy Coney Barrett, both appointees of Republican former President Donald Trump, could be key votes in determining how far the court will go in upending Roe. Barrett said there are certain instances in which overturning a major precedent is justified but wondered whether "public reaction" is a factor the justices should take into account in doing so.

Mississippi's is one of a series of restrictive abortion laws passed in Republican-governed states in recent years. The Supreme Court on Nov. 1 heard arguments over a Texas law banning abortion at around six weeks of pregnancy but has not yet issued a ruling.

Anti-abortion advocates believe they are closer than ever to overturning Roe, a longstanding goal for Christian conservatives.

Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor said Mississippi brought its new challenge purely because of changes on a Supreme Court that has moved rightward.

"Will this institution survive the stench this creates?" Sotomayor asked, saying it would give the impression that the Constitution and its interpretation "is all political."