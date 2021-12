US to restart Trump-era border program forcing asylum seekers to wait in Mexico

The Biden administration will restart a contentious Trump-era border program that forces asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for US immigration hearings, in keeping with a federal court order, US and Mexican officials said on Thursday.

President Joe Biden, a Democrat, has struggled in his first year in office to reverse many hardline immigration policies put in place by his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, and is facing a record number of migrant arrests at the US-Mexico border.

Biden ended the Trump policy known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) soon after his inauguration in January as part of a promise to implement what he called a more humane approach to immigration. But a federal judge ruled Biden's rescission did not follow proper procedure and in August ordered the policy's reinstatement. The US government said it had to wait for Mexico's agreement before restarting MPP.

"The United States accepted all the conditions that we set out," said one Mexican official.

The United States will take steps to address Mexico's humanitarian concerns about the program, the US and Mexican officials said, including offering COVID-19 vaccines to returning migrants and exempting more categories of people deemed vulnerable.

Migrants also will be asked if they have a fear of persecution or torture in Mexico before being enrolled in the program, and have access to legal representation, U.S. officials said during a call with reporters on Thursday.

Immigration advocates say MPP exposed migrants to violence and kidnappings in dangerous border cities, where people camped out as they waited for their hearings.

Any migrant from the Western Hemisphere could be placed in the reworked MPP program, one of the US officials said. The number of Haitians and Venezuelans caught at the US-Mexico border has jumped in the past year, adding to large numbers of Mexican and Central American crossers.

At the same time, the Biden administration is still trying to end the MPP program, issuing a new rescission memo in the hopes it will resolve the court's legal concerns.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in October that the Trump program had "endemic flaws" and "unjustifiable human costs."

The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, has called for ending the program, saying it puts asylum seekers at risk and harms their due process rights.

"The announced adjustments to the policy are not sufficient to address these fundamental concerns," UNHCR representative Matthew Reynolds said in a statement.

The policy was a cornerstone of Trump's immigration crackdown. During his administration, tens of thousands of people who entered at the US-Mexico land border were sent back to Mexico to wait months - sometimes years - to present their cases at US immigration hearings held in makeshift courtrooms near the border. Many migrants failed to appear in court amid the long delays and dangers in Mexico.

The MPP program will restart on Monday, likely with a small number of migrants at a single US border crossing, one of the US officials said. Returns to Mexico will eventually take place at seven border crossings in California, Arizona and Texas, according to the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS).