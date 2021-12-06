Italy reinforces strict Covid-19 rules targeting vaccine holdouts

Italy, which has one of Europe’s highest vaccination rates, is further cracking down on the small minority that has so far refused the shot.

As of Monday, a green pass — which is proof of vaccination, recovery or a recent negative test — will be required for buses, metro, local trains and hotels. It’s already compulsory for working, long-distance travel and most indoor venues.

A new “reinforced” green pass, which can be obtained only with the vaccine or after recovering from Covid-19, will be required for many leisure activities, including eating inside restaurants, and going to theatres, cinemas, sporting and other public events.

The aim of the new rules, which were announced in late November, is to stem the resurgence of the pandemic and ensure that the crucial Christmas shopping season can take place normally. Italy’s economy is growing faster than most European partners, and Prime Minister Mario Draghi wants to keep that momentum as he pushes through reforms aimed at reversing decades of stagnation.