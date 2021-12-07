First-ever Covid-19-killing steel can destroy 99.8% of the virus

Researchers in Hong Kong said they have developed the world’s first stainless steel that kills the Covid-19 virus within hours, adding to the arsenal of products being created globally to curb the pathogen that triggered the worst pandemic of the past century.

The newly-developed alloy can inactivate 99.75% of the SARS-CoV-2 virus within three hours and 99.99% within six hours, according to a study published November 25 by a team of researchers at the University of Hong Kong.

The university researchers, led by Huang Mingxin at the Department of Mechanical Engineering and Leo Poon at the Centre for Immunity and Infection, are also liaising with industrial partners to test this material in creating steel products such as lift buttons, doorknobs and handrails that are among most-commonly touched surfaces in public areas.

The innovation — if proved effective and cheaply scalable — will significantly reduce the costs of regularly disinfecting mass-transit public areas such as airports and train stations as well as other venues where crowds congregate such as movie theatres and sports stadiums. As pandemic fears return with the omicron variant, the new product can potentially help people return to their normal lives after the disruption of the past two years.