Bolsonaro dismisses vaccination requirement for entry into Brazil

He said, however, that Brazil will require unvaccinated travellers entering the country to quarantine and have a Covid-19 test. He did not give details on how that would be implemented.

Anvisa last month proposed adopting a “vaccination passport” for entry into Brazil, but the government has not yet decided on the matter. Bolsonaro has repeatedly attacked the proposal.

Vaccine scepticism from Bolsonaro, who says he has not got a Covid-19 shot, has done little to dampen Brazilians' eagerness to get immunised, with more than 85% of adults now fully vaccinated.

The Supreme Court on Monday gave 48 hours for the executive branch to explain why the vaccination passport had not yet been adopted.

Last week, at the suggestion of Anvisa, the government suspended flights from six countries in Southern Africa, where the new, fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus was identified.

Bolsonaro repeated his criticism of Covid-19 vaccines on Tuesday, saying vaccinated people can still be infected, spread the coronavirus and die from Covid-19. He also minimised the new variant, saying there are “thousands of viruses” and the pandemic was ending.

While much is still not known about Omicron, unvaccinated people account for the vast majority of severe Covid-19 cases and deaths.

Reuters