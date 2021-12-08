World

Omicron reported in 57 countries, hospitalisations set to rise: WHO

08 December 2021 - 13:22 By Stephanie Nebehay
"Preliminary analysis suggests that the mutations present in the Omicron variant may reduce neutralising activity of antibodies resulting in reduced protection from natural immunity," says the WHO. In view: An employee of a Christmas market next to Cologne Cathedral, Germany.
"Preliminary analysis suggests that the mutations present in the Omicron variant may reduce neutralising activity of antibodies resulting in reduced protection from natural immunity," says the WHO. In view: An employee of a Christmas market next to Cologne Cathedral, Germany.
Image: REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

The Omicron variant has been reported in 57 nations and the number of patients needing hospitalisation is likely to rise as it spreads, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Wednesday.

In its weekly epidemiological report, the WHO said more data was needed to assess the severity of disease caused by the variant and whether its mutations might reduce protection from vaccine-derived immunity.

“Even if the severity is equal or potentially even lower than for the Delta variant, it is expected that hospitalisations will increase if more people become infected and there will be a time lag between an increase in the incidence of cases and an increase in the incidence of deaths.”

Hand sanitisers in and around Tshwane are substandard, study finds

Commercial, off-the-shelf hand sanitisers used by people in and around Tshwane are substandard, do not contain the recommended alcohol content and ...
News
1 hour ago

On November 26, the WHO declared Omicron, first detected in Southern Africa, a variant of concern. It is the fifth SARS-CoV-2 strain to carry such a designation.

The number of reported Covid-19 cases in SA doubled in the week to December 5 to more than 62,000 and “very large” increases in incidence were seen in Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia and Lesotho.

The spread of Omicron, coupled with enhanced testing and low vaccination rates, may have played a role.

Referring to the risk of reinfection, the WHO said: “Preliminary analysis suggests that the mutations present in the Omicron variant may reduce neutralising activity of antibodies, resulting in reduced protection from natural immunity.

“There is a need for more data to assess whether the mutations present in the Omicron variant may result in reduced protection from vaccine-derived immunity and data on vaccine effectiveness, including the use of additional vaccination doses,” it said.

The variant can partially evade the protection from two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech, the research head of a laboratory at the Africa Health Research Institute in SA said on Tuesday, reporting the results of a small study.

Reuters

MORE:

Three is Gauteng’s unlucky number as Covid-19 reproduction rate rockets

Every person infected with Covid-19 in Gauteng is passing the virus to more than three other people.
News
3 hours ago

‘Start with empathy’: how to shift the vaccine-hesitant, by UCT psychiatrists

Experts warn that hesitancy is a cause of ‘frustration’ among an exhausted group of health workers
News
16 hours ago

Mixing Pfizer, Oxford shots with Moderna gives better immune response: study

No safety concerns were raised, according to the Oxford University study.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Omicron threat may be countered with additional dose of Covid-19 vaccine

The earliest studies on Omicron are in and the glimpse they’re providing is cautiously optimistic: while vaccines like the one made by Pfizer Inc and ...
News
3 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA education system among best in world, says KZN teacher making name for ... South Africa
  2. Scientist who first sequenced Omicron worried by speed of change Africa
  3. Three Limpopo matriculants killed in accident hours after last exam South Africa
  4. Senior Eskom technician shed for disparaging bosses on Facebook South Africa
  5. I’m sorry I killed Hani, I now reject apartheid and have gone back to my ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Heated debate on land expropriation in parliament
'Get the Shell out!': Protestors call on Shell to leave the wild coast alone