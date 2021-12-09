Record Covid-19 cases in 80% vaccinated Korea shows urgency of boosters

South Korea is in the midst of a Covid-19 surge, despite being one of the most vaccinated places in Asia.

The country, lauded throughout the pandemic for its sophisticated approach to testing and contact tracing, saw a record number of new infections this week, with 857 people seriously ill on Thursday, also a fresh high.

While more than 80% of Korea’s population are fully inoculated, new virus cases are climbing rather than diminishing, topping 7,000 for a second day.

Government officials put the increase at least partially down to waning immunity, with the first round of vaccines doled out in February, initially to frontline medical workers and then to older people.

They’re pleading for public co-operation on third shots, and have brought forward timelines for booster eligibility.