Omicron 'spread across hotel corridor' between two fully vaccinated travellers

The Covid-19 Omicron variant spread between two fully vaccinated travellers across the corridor of a Hong Kong quarantine hotel, underscoring why the mutated strain is unnerving health authorities.

Closed-circuit television camera footage shows neither person left their room or had contact, leaving airborne transmission when respective doors were opened for food collection or Covid-19 testing the most probable mode of spread, researchers at the University of Hong Kong said in a study published in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Omicron, with an “unprecedented” number of mutations in the spike protein, has raised concern that it could evade vaccine-induced protection, worsen a surge in Covid-19 cases and frustrate efforts to reopen economies.