Putin 'ready to meet Biden in person'

Russian President Vladimir Putin told US President Joe Biden in their video conversation last week he’s ready to meet in person, according to Rossiya-1 TV footage shown on Sunday.

“We’ll definitely meet, I’d like that,” Putin said when Biden expressed regret that they couldn’t do so during October’s G-20 summit in Rome.

Their conversation came as Russia’s military build-up on the border with Ukraine deepened concern in the US and Europe that Putin intends to order an invasion of its southern neighbour. Biden warned Russia of harsh economic penalties if it attacks Ukraine, saying more US and Nato troops would be sent to defend its allies.

Asked about Putin’s mood after the two-hour video call, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said there’s no cause to celebrate.

“The situation is serious and requires the constant attention of the head of state.” Putin told Biden Russian troops are on Russian territory and don’t threaten anyone.

G-7 foreign ministers plan to make a joint statement after talks in Liverpool, England, hosted by UK foreign secretary Liz Truss, according to two sources.

