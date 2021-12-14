Vaccines ‘weak’ against Omicron: A roundup of latest Covid-19 research

The following is a summary of recent Covid-19 studies. This includes research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and has yet to be certified by peer review.

VACCINES APPEAR WEAK AGAINST OMICRON

Vaccine effectiveness against symptomatic infection from the Omicron variant is likely to be much lower than against earlier variants, but they may still offer substantial protection against severe disease, new analysis suggests.

Billy Gardner and Marm Kilpatrick from the University of California developed computer models incorporating data on Covid-19 vaccine efficacy against earlier variants and initial data on the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against Omicron. Their models suggest early after two doses of an mRNA vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna, efficacy against symptomatic infection from Omicron is only about 30%, down from about 87% for Delta, they reported on Sunday on medRxiv ahead of peer review.

Protection against symptomatic infection is “essentially eliminated” for individuals vaccinated more than four months earlier. Boosters restore protection to about 48%, “which is similar to the protection of individuals with waned immunity against the Delta variant (43%)”, Kilpatrick said.