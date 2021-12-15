Omicron discovery flip-flop lands UK health secretary in a political pickle

The scientist who first detected the Omicron variant was Sikhulile Moyo, director of the Botswana Harvard HIV Reference Laboratory and a research fellow at Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health.

When Moyo first sequenced the sample, taken on November 11 from foreign diplomats who had travelled together to Botswana, the variant it most closely resembled was B.1.1.263. That variant is known as the UAE lineage and was first detected in early April 2020.

When he looked more closely at B.1.1.263, he saw that strain had less mutations and ruled out what he was seeing as being the same. After asking for more information from Botswana’s health department about the people from whom the positive samples had been taken, Moyo and his team deposited their findings into an international database on November 23.

A few hours later, a separate group in SA reported similar findings, followed by another group in Hong Kong that deposited a partial genome.

The UK had thrown its support behind SA, saying its scientists would continue to share information to better understand the variant.