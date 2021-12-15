Facebook, Google veteran Hugo Barra to lead Covid-19 testing start-up

Hugo Barra, a one-time executive at social media leader Facebook and web-search giant Google, was named CEO of Detect, a Covid-19 testing start-up.

The company makes a $50 (R800) at-home test that looks for the virus’ genetic material, similar to some laboratory assays, and produces results in about an hour. The Guilford, Connecticut-based start-up is launching its product on Wednesday.

Barra, 45, earlier served as vice-president of Android product management for Alphabet's Google and most recently was vice-president of virtual reality at Facebook, now known as Meta. He said he aims to bring his background in consumer technology to make diagnostics simpler and more user-friendly.

“Covid-19 has dramatically accelerated some transitions that were already playing out,” like shifts to virtual medical appointments and remote prescribing, the CEO said in an interview.

“But that bit in the middle, which is diagnostics, when you need to look more deeply and see what’s happening inside your body, is the bit that really hasn’t evolved or progressed much for quite a while.”