World

Japan approves Moderna Covid-19 vaccine as booster, Novavax files for first approval

16 December 2021 - 07:48 By Rocky Swift and Kiyoshi Takenaka
Moderna's mRNA-type vaccine, used mostly in Japan to date at workplace inoculation sites, was approved for use as a third booster shot for those aged 18 or older. File photo.
Moderna's mRNA-type vaccine, used mostly in Japan to date at workplace inoculation sites, was approved for use as a third booster shot for those aged 18 or older. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Japan on Thursday officially approved Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine for its booster programme, while Novavax filed for first approval of its shot in the country.

Moderna's mRNA-type vaccine, used mostly in Japan to date at workplace inoculation sites, was approved for use as a third booster shot for those aged 18 or older, following a recommendation from health ministry experts on Wednesday.

That's the same age range applied to the shot developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, which has been given about 93,000 times as a booster, taking in about 0.1% of the population.

Novavax's protein-based vaccine was submitted to regulators by its Japanese distributor Takeda Pharmaceutical, the company said in a statement. Pending approval, Takeda plans to make the vaccine in Japan and distribute it in early 2022.

After a relatively late start, Japan has fully inoculated almost 80% of its population, the highest among Group of Seven economies. The country has about 31-million doses left between the Pfizer and Moderna shots, with deals in place to get 170-million more in 2022.

New coronavirus infections in Japan have slowed dramatically since a fifth wave that peaked in August. Experts say the fact that Japan started its vaccine push later may be helping keep Covid-19 cases low, as immunity from the shots for most people has not yet waned.

Health minister Shigeyuki Goto said last week that boosters should be given as soon as possible, instead of holding firm to an eight-month lag from the first two shots.

Novavax's vaccine received its first emergency use approval in Indonesia in early November followed by the Philippines.

Takeda has said it can make 250-million doses of the vaccine at its Hikari plant in western Japan, and has contracted to sell 150-million to the Japanese government. Takeda also handles importation and distribution of the Moderna shot in Japan.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Vaccines ‘weak’ against Omicron: A roundup of latest Covid-19 research

Recent studies on Covid-19 include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings.
News
1 day ago

Covid-19 in SA is 100% Omicron, genome boffins reveal

For the first time since genomic analysis of Covid-19 became widespread, a single variant is responsible for all cases sampled, scientists have ...
News
1 day ago

UK to remove all countries from Covid travel red list from Wednesday

Britain will remove all 11 countries from its Covid-19 travel red list from Wednesday because there is community transmission of Omicron, health ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Crowded Durban beach sparks uproar but city says it can’t impose its own ... South Africa
  2. Just listen to her: ‘Zephany Nurse’ on woman dealing with being abducted soon ... South Africa
  3. Wife Bongekile Ngema had undertaken to take care of ‘frail’ Jacob Zuma: Arthur ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Boeing 737 takes its last trip — through the streets of Benoni News
  5. Top SA arms manufacturer makes ‘secret’ urgent court bid over ‘stolen designs’ News

Latest Videos

WATCH | DA celebrates Zuma court victory but says it's not gloating
EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...