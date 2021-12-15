Read 1,500 records the US released on assassination of John F Kennedy

The Biden administration has released more records related to the assassination of President John F Kennedy nearly 60 years ago.

The 1,491 documents range from short cables between CIA offices to memos recommending pay for FBI informants to summaries by the National Archives and Records Administration of the status of missing original files.

About 14,000 documents remain withheld from the public. The National Archives and other agencies will review them over the next year, and any not recommended for further concealment will be released on December 15, 2022, the National Archives said in a statement.

Some of the files regarding Kennedy’s death in Dallas on November 22 1963 have remained off limits to “protect against an identifiable harm to the military defence, intelligence operations, law enforcement, or the conduct of foreign relations that is of such gravity that it outweighs the public interest in disclosure,” the White House said in an October 22 memorandum signed by President Joe Biden.

The National Archives holds a collection of “more than five-million pages of assassination-related records, photographs, motion pictures, sound recordings and artefacts [about 2,000 cubic feet of records],” as part of the President John F Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act of 1992, according to the Archives website.

The majority of those records are available for the public to download.

• The files can be read on the JFK Assassination Records page of the National Archives.

