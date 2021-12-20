Human Rights Watch calls on Japan to suspend military exchange with Myanmar

Human Rights Watch (HRW) urged Japan on Monday to halt a military study abroad programme in which cadets from Myanmar receive combat training.

Since the February coup in Myanmar, Japan has cut new aid and called on the Myanmar military to halt violence, but human rights groups have been asking for stronger actions such as economic sanctions.

Japan has sought to balance its support for Myanmar democracy with its efforts to counter China’s influence there, officials and analysts have said.

The two countries have an academic exchange programme under which eight cadets from the Myanmar military are studying at Japan’s national defence academy.

In March, the deputy defence minister told Reuters any move to cut the partnership with Myanmar’s military could result in China winning more clout.

“It is mind-boggling that Japan is providing military training to Myanmar cadets at the same time as its armed forces are committing crimes against Myanmar’s people,” HRW said.