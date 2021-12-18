World

London mayor declares ‘major incident’ as Omicron cases surge

20 December 2021 - 08:24 By Foster Wong
The number of Covid-19 cases in London has rapidly increased, with 65,525 new confirmed cases in the past seven days, and 26,418 cases reported in the past 24-hours alone.
The number of Covid-19 cases in London has rapidly increased, with 65,525 new confirmed cases in the past seven days, and 26,418 cases reported in the past 24-hours alone.
Image: Bloomberg

London mayor Sadiq Khan has declared a “major incident” due to the rapid spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant across the UK capital, according to a statement. 

A major incident refers to an event or situation with a range of serious consequences which require special arrangements to be implemented by one or more emergency responder agencies.

It is “beyond the scope of business-as-usual operations, and is likely to involve serious harm, damage, disruption or risk to human life or welfare, essential services, the environment or national security”, the government said. 

Coordination arrangements between key public services will be further stepped up with the re-establishment of the strategic coordinating group, which will have a government representative enabling London to seek further support to address the pressures facing the city, it said.

“The surge in cases of the Omicron variant across our capital is hugely concerning, so we are again declaring a major incident because of the threat of Covid-19 to our city,” Khan said.

“The Omicron variant has quickly become dominant, with cases increasing rapidly and the number of patients in our hospitals with Covid-19 on the rise again.”

The mayor previously declared a major incident on January 8 due to the rapid spread of Covid-19 cases and its impact on the national health service. It ended on February 26 as case numbers fell.

The number of Covid-19 cases in London has rapidly increased, with 65,525 new confirmed cases in the past seven days, and 26,418 cases reported in the last 24-hours alone — the highest number since the start of the pandemic.

In the past week, the number of Covid-19 patients in London hospitals has gone up 29%, government data showed.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

READ MORE:

UK feels tighter border controls ‘not effective’ in Covid-19 fight

Britain does not believe tighter border measures are effective when the Omicron variant has spread so widely.
News
3 days ago

Omicron discovery flip-flop lands UK health secretary in a political pickle

First he publicly praised SA for alerting the world about the Omicron variant, but UK health secretary Sajid Javid is taking flak for his abrupt ...
News
4 days ago

UK to remove all countries from Covid travel red list from Wednesday

Britain will remove all 11 countries from its Covid-19 travel red list from Wednesday because there is community transmission of Omicron, health ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. St John's College headboy readies for dream enrolment at Harvard South Africa
  2. SA could soon drop quarantining of Covid-19 contacts as this doesn't serve its ... South Africa
  3. RET backing for Duduzane as ANC eThekwini leader News
  4. ‘I’ll go with you, my child’: How ‘hero’ top cop convinced Zuma to comply News
  5. The state capture bling now in the hands of the state News

Latest Videos

Horrific wait for justice for Angelique
WATCH | DA celebrates Zuma court victory but says it's not gloating