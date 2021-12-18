World

Storm death toll rises in Philippines, no power yet for millions

20 December 2021 - 08:18 By Cecilia Yap
Homes were destroyed and around 3.1-million people have no electricity in central and southern Philippines after typhoon Rai hit the archipelagic nation.
Homes were destroyed and around 3.1-million people have no electricity in central and southern Philippines after typhoon Rai hit the archipelagic nation.
Image: Bloomberg

The strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year has killed at least 14 people after destroying homes, flooding villages and toppling power and communication lines as it cut across the country.

Rai, a super typhoon when it slammed into Siargao Island, a tourist and surfing destination in the southern Philippines, has forced at least 330,000 people to flee their homes across the country, authorities said. It made landfall at least nine times as it moved over the archipelagic nation, bringing torrential rains and destructive winds before heading into the South China Sea on Saturday.

Siargao was totally devastated and 20bn pesos (R6.3bn) of damage may have been caused on the island, Bingo Matugas, congressman for the province, told CNN Philippines. 

Several people died in separate incidents involving landslides and falling trees, according to officials from provinces. Airlines have canceled hundreds of flights in the past few days, while some airports — including Cebu, the country’s second busiest — were shut due to heavy damage.

Around 3.1-million people have no electricity in central and southern Philippines due to Rai, the department of energy said. Telecommunication lines were also out in areas hit by the storm, hampering rescues and damage assessment, said Ricardo Jalad, head of the national disaster risk reduction and management council.

The Philippines, hit by an average of 20 typhoons each year, is one of the countries most exposed to more extreme weather events caused by climate change. Between 2000 and 2016, natural disasters have cost the nation an average $1.2bn (R19.1bn) annually, according to an Asian Development Bank Institute paper.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

READ MORE:

Shanghai suspends schools, flights as typhoon approaches mainland China

Authorities in Shanghai and neighbouring coastal regions cancelled flights, and suspended schools, subways and trains as Typhoon Chanthu approached ...
News
3 months ago

East China braces for typhoon In-fa after flooding in country's centre

Chinese commercial hub Shanghai and neighbouring coastal regions cancelled all flights, slowed or suspended subway trains and shuttered businesses as ...
News
4 months ago

Philippines hunts for dozens missing after its deadliest typhoon this year

Police and soldiers in the Philippines searched for dozens of people still missing on Thursday after Typhoon Vamco killed at least 39 people and ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. St John's College headboy readies for dream enrolment at Harvard South Africa
  2. SA could soon drop quarantining of Covid-19 contacts as this doesn't serve its ... South Africa
  3. RET backing for Duduzane as ANC eThekwini leader News
  4. ‘I’ll go with you, my child’: How ‘hero’ top cop convinced Zuma to comply News
  5. The state capture bling now in the hands of the state News

Latest Videos

Horrific wait for justice for Angelique
WATCH | DA celebrates Zuma court victory but says it's not gloating