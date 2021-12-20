Hong Kong adds UK to high-risk list as curbs impede travel

Hong Kong residents returning from the UK must stay at a government-run quarantine centre, though the city slashed the number of days arrivals must spend there.

The UK will be added to a category that calls for the strictest measures in which travellers are sent to Penny’s Bay Quarantine Centre, according to a government statement on Monday. The change takes effect on Tuesday.

People coming from nations on the list will now spend four days at the facility — down from the previous seven — if they have a reservation at a designated hotel for the rest of their 21-day quarantine.

The government also said it would suspend flights if four or more passengers from any route are found to be infected with Covid-19 on arrival in Hong Kong within a seven-day period. Each suspension will last for two weeks. It banned Cathay Pacific’s flights from New York to Hong Kong until January 2 after three passengers on one plane were found to be infected.