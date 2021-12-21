Now-dominant Omicron variant drives surge in Covid-19 cases across US

Covid-19 cases surged in New York City and across the US over the weekend, dashing hopes for a more normal holiday season, resurrecting restrictions and stretching the country's testing infrastructure ahead of holiday travel and gatherings.

The fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus has become dominant in the US at lightning speed, and claimed the life on Monday of an unvaccinated man in Texas, officials said.

The spike in Covid-19 cases is alarming public health officials, who fear an explosion of infections after the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

The Omicron variant now accounts for 73% of US coronavirus infections based on sequencing data for the week ended on Saturday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday.

With the new variant in circulation, Covid-19 cases are now doubling in one-and-a-half to three days in areas with community transmission, the World Health Organisation said on Saturday.

Lines for Covid-19 tests wrapped around the block in New York, Washington and other US cities over the weekend as people clamoured to find out if they were infected before celebrating the holidays with family.