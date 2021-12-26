Omicron grounds hundreds more US flights over Christmas weekend

US airlines cancelled hundreds of flights for the third day in a row on Sunday as surging Covid-19 infections, due to the Omicron variant, grounded crews and forced tens of thousands of Christmas weekend travellers to change their plans.

Commercial airlines cancelled 656 flights within, into or out of the US on Sunday, down from nearly 1,000 on Christmas day and almost 700 on Christmas eve, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.com.

Further cancellations were likely and more than 920 flights were delayed.

The Christmas holidays are peak time for air travel, but the rapid spread of the Omicron variant has led to a sharp increase in Covid-19 infections, forcing airlines to cancel flights with pilots and crew needing to be quarantined.

Delta Air Lines expected more than 300 of its flights to be cancelled on Sunday.