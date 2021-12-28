Malaysia lifts African travel ban, cuts booster wait amid Omicron fears

Malaysia has lifted a travel ban on eight southern African countries that had been among the first to report the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, citing the greater spread of the variant worldwide, its health minister said on Tuesday.

Health minister Khairy Jamaluddin also announced authorities would cut the waiting time for booster vaccine doses amid concerns about the spread of Omicron.

Authorities have detected 306 suspected Omicron cases out of 366 samples from travellers who tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival between December 21 and 25, he said.

“We are waiting for results from the whole genome sequencing to confirm,” he said, adding that Malaysia has reported only one confirmed case of local transmission so far.