World

Malaysia lifts African travel ban, cuts booster wait amid Omicron fears

28 December 2021 - 15:26 By Rozanna Latiff
People wait to be tested for Covid-19 outside a clinic in Kajang, Malaysia. File photo.
People wait to be tested for Covid-19 outside a clinic in Kajang, Malaysia. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Malaysia has lifted a travel ban on eight southern African countries that had been among the first to report the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, citing the greater spread of the variant worldwide, its health minister said on Tuesday.

Health minister Khairy Jamaluddin also announced authorities would cut the waiting time for booster vaccine doses amid concerns about the spread of Omicron.

Authorities have detected 306 suspected Omicron cases out of 366 samples from travellers who tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival between December 21 and 25, he said.

“We are waiting for results from the whole genome sequencing to confirm,” he said, adding that Malaysia has reported only one confirmed case of local transmission so far.

Jamaluddin  said given the rapid spread of the variant globally, there was no reason to continue with a travel ban against countries in Africa.

The eight countries, which include SA, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi, will remain on a list of nations deemed as high-risk, with travellers from those nations subject to additional restrictions upon arrival, he said.

Malaysia has cancelled mass gatherings for Christmas and over the New Year, and imposed requirements for Covid-19 vaccine boosters among high-risk groups since recording its first case of the Omicron variant earlier this month.

On Tuesday, the health minister said authorities will allow the interval between primary and booster doses for all vaccines to be reduced to three months, joining a growing number of countries, including SA, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi, that have cut waiting times in a bid to ward off a new surge of infections.

Reuters

READ MORE:

SA study suggests Omicron enhances neutralising immunity against Delta

Research by SA scientists suggests Omicron infection enhances neutralising immunity against the Delta variant of the coronavirus.
News
5 hours ago

Omicron grounds hundreds more US flights over Christmas weekend

US airlines called off hundreds of flights for the third day in a row on Sunday as surging Covid-19 infections due to the highly transmissible ...
News
1 day ago

Tourism minister Sisulu optimistic sector will bounce back as travel bans are lifted

Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu is optimistic that the sector will bounce back as travel restrictions are lifted.
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Presidency announces Archbishop Desmond Tutu, 90, has died South Africa
  2. CONSUMER WATCH | Dealer blames driver in Navara braking row news
  3. From flipping his first run-down house, SA designer plays in the big league South Africa
  4. No Day of Goodwill crowds on Durban beaches leaves many wondering why South Africa
  5. Zim price hikes bring little Christmas cheer World

Latest Videos

'His life is eternal’: Cape Town remembers Desmond Tutu
Desmond Tutu dies at 90: reflecting on a a life lived in struggle and joy