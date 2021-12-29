World

China warns of ‘drastic measures’ if Taiwan provokes on independence

29 December 2021 - 10:22 By Reuters
A Chinese national flag flutters on the Pearl River in Guangzhou, China. The country will take 'drastic measures' if Taiwan makes moves towards independence, a Beijing official warned on Wednesday.
A Chinese national flag flutters on the Pearl River in Guangzhou, China. The country will take 'drastic measures' if Taiwan makes moves towards independence, a Beijing official warned on Wednesday.
Image: Reuters

China will take “drastic measures” if Taiwan makes moves towards independence, a Beijing official warned on Wednesday, adding that Taiwan’s provocations and outside meddling could intensify next year.

China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, and in the past two years has stepped up military and diplomatic pressure to assert its sovereignty claim, fuelling anger in Taipei and concern in Washington.

China was willing to try its utmost to seek peaceful reunification with Taiwan but would act if any red lines on independence were crossed, said Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office.

“If separatist forces in Taiwan seeking independence provoke, exert force or break through any red line, we will have to take drastic measures,” Ma said.

Taiwan has emerged as a key factor in strained relations between Taiwan and the US, the island’s most important international backer and arms supplier despite the absence of formal diplomatic ties.

Hong Kong police raid pro-democracy Stand News outlet, arrest six

Hundreds of Hong Kong national security police raided the office of online pro-democracy media outlet Stand News on Wednesday
News
1 hour ago

China regularly describes the island as the most sensitive issue in its ties with the US.

Ma said provocation by pro-independence forces and “external intervention” could grow “sharper and more intense” in coming months.

“Next year, the Taiwan Strait situation will become more complex and severe,” he said.

Beijing has sent repeated air missions over the Taiwan Strait in recent months to pressure Taiwan. It has said it will not give in to threats.

While the US recognises only one China, it is required by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself and has long followed a policy of “strategic ambiguity” on whether it would intervene militarily to protect Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack.

The defeated Republic of China government fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war with the Communists, who established the People’s Republic of China. 

READ MORE:

'We have lost a great man': Dalai Lama writes condolence letter to Tutu's daughter

The Dalai Lama has written a letter of condolence to Archbishop’ Desmond Tutu's daughter, Rev Mpho Tutu, praising the archbishop for being a "true ...
News
2 days ago

China will need world’s grains to feed home-grown meat ambitions

China’s reaffirmation of a long-term goal to be almost entirely self-sufficient in pork production means it will keep scooping up global grain ...
News
6 days ago

China denies rumour that detained mint banker forged $314bn in notes

China’s central bank has denied a rumour that a detained senior official forged $314bn (nearly R5-trillion) worth of banknotes.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. No Day of Goodwill crowds on Durban beaches leaves many wondering why South Africa
  2. Court orders Shell to halt Wild Coast seismic blasting South Africa
  3. Thieves steal Joburg metro police patrol car in Soweto South Africa
  4. ‘Who’s paying the bills?’ — Tito Mboweni has some rules for visitors over the ... South Africa
  5. Murder of seven in Limpopo sparked by 'fight over family home' South Africa

Latest Videos

'His life is eternal’: Cape Town remembers Desmond Tutu
Desmond Tutu dies at 90: reflecting on a a life lived in struggle and joy