China warns of ‘drastic measures’ if Taiwan provokes on independence

China will take “drastic measures” if Taiwan makes moves towards independence, a Beijing official warned on Wednesday, adding that Taiwan’s provocations and outside meddling could intensify next year.

China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, and in the past two years has stepped up military and diplomatic pressure to assert its sovereignty claim, fuelling anger in Taipei and concern in Washington.

China was willing to try its utmost to seek peaceful reunification with Taiwan but would act if any red lines on independence were crossed, said Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office.

“If separatist forces in Taiwan seeking independence provoke, exert force or break through any red line, we will have to take drastic measures,” Ma said.

Taiwan has emerged as a key factor in strained relations between Taiwan and the US, the island’s most important international backer and arms supplier despite the absence of formal diplomatic ties.