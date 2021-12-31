World

IN PICTURES | New Year's Eve celebrations from around the world

31 December 2021 - 19:05 By TIMESLIVE
Fireworks are seen over Sydney harbour during New Year's Eve celebrations on January 1 2022 in Sydney, Australia. New Year's Eve celebrations continue to be somewhat different as some Covid-19 restrictions remain in place.
Image: Wendell Teodoro/Getty Images

The world bids farewell to 2021 on Friday night. Here's a look at some of the festivities and preparations from various parts of the world, including Australia, Japan, Hong Kong, India and the US. 

Revellers celebrate the new year in front of Flinders Street Station during New Year's Eve celebrations on January 1 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. New Year's Eve celebrations continue to be somewhat different as some Covid-19 restrictions remain in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by
Image: Diego Fedele/Getty Images)
Fireworks explode over skyline building to celebrate New Year in Hong Kong, China on January 1 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Fireworks light up the Taiwan skyline and Taipei 101 during New Year's Eve celebrations on January 1 2022 in Taipei, Taiwan.
Image: Gene Wang/Getty Images
A visitor wearing a protective mask, amid the Covid-19 outbreak, looks at 6,500 candle lights at a ceremony to wish for overcoming the pandemic and good luck in the new year at Hasedera Buddhist temple in Kamakura, south of Tokyo, Japan, on December 31 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Fireworks explode over the Chao Phraya River during the 2022 New Year celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand.
Image: REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A woman wearing a protective face mask and a headband looks on at the Bundaran Hotel Indonesia roundabout, where people usually celebrate on New Year's Eve, in Jakarta, Indonesia, on December 31 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A police officer uses a megaphone to urge people to maintain social distance and to wear a face mask, as protection against Covid-19, as they gather to celebrate the arrival of the new year in front of the historic Victoria Memorial monument in Kolkata, India, on December 31 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A general view of the setting sun behind harbour cranes on New Year's Eve in Karachi, Pakistan, on December 31 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Security guards stand by the temporary fencing around the perimeter of Trafalgar Square, to prevent crowds gathering on New Year's Eve, in London, UK, on December 31 2021.
Image: REUTERS/May James
Teddy, a 12-year-old miniature poodle wearing 2022 glasses, sits on West 47th Street ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations at Times Square as the Omicron variant continues to spread in the Manhattan borough of New York City, US, on December 31 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Stefan Jeremiah

TimesLIVE

