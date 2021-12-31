Sinovac Covid-19 shots with Pfizer booster 'less effective against Omicron'

The two-dose Sinovac vaccine alone did not show any detectable neutralisation against Omicron, according to the study that analysed plasma samples from 101 participants in the Dominican Republic.

A study from Hong Kong last week said that even three doses of the Sinovac vaccine did not produce enough antibody response against Omicron and that it had to be boosted by a Pfizer-BioNTech shot to achieve “protective levels”.

Sinovac's CoronaVac and state-owned Sinopharm's BBIBP-CorV vaccine are the two most-used vaccines in China and the leading Covid-19 shots exported by the country. Hong Kong has been using the Sinovac and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.