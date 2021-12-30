Wind-whipped wildfires devour hundreds of homes in Colorado

Hurricane-force winds fuelled wildfires near Boulder, Colorado, destroying hundreds of homes, overwhelming firefighters and forcing the evacuation of entire drought-stricken towns.

More than 500 dwellings were engulfed in flames on Thursday, Boulder County sheriff Joe Pelle reported at a news briefing, warning there could be casualties. Flames also gutted a large hotel.

Colorado governor Jared Polis, who lives in Boulder, declared a state of emergency as thousands abandoned the communities of Superior and Louisville, jamming roads and highways. Residents in other parts of Boulder County were warned they too may need to leave.

“We saw a line of flames at least a mile long,” Carmen Porter, who evacuated her home in Boulder County near Louisville, said by telephone. “Houses in the subdivision to the south, across the road from us, burned for sure.”

After nightfall, the high winds had subsided but skies were orange in flame and the blistering heat was detected by a weather satellite 40,000km above the planet, the National Weather Service office in Boulder said on Twitter.