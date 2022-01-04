World

Record 4.5-million Americans quit jobs in November

04 January 2022 - 18:56 By Reuters
The number of Americans voluntarily quitting their jobs surged to a record 4.5-million in November. Stock photo.
The number of Americans voluntarily quitting their jobs surged to a record 4.5-million in November. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/kritchanut

The number of Americans voluntarily quitting their jobs surged to a record 4.5-million in November, a show of confidence in the labor market and an indication that higher wages could prevail for a while.

The 370,000 increase in quits reported in the labour department's monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) on Tuesday was led by the accommodation and food services industry.

There were also big increases in the healthcare and social assistance fields, as well as the transportation, warehousing and utilities sectors. All four US regions reported a rise in the number of people quitting their jobs.

Job openings, a measure of labour demand, dropped by 529,000 to a still-high 10.6-million on the last day of November. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 11.075-million vacancies.

There were large declines in job openings in the accommodation and food services, construction and nondurable goods manufacturing industries.

Hiring was little changed at 6.7-million. 

READ MORE:

Britain extends pardons to all men convicted under scrapped gay sex laws

Gay and bisexual British men convicted over any consensual same-sex relations under now-abolished laws will be able to have their convictions removed ...
News
1 hour ago

US judge skeptical of Prince Andrew's bid to dismiss sex-abuse accuser's suit

A US judge on Tuesday appeared skeptical of a bid by Britain's Prince Andrew to dismiss Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit accusing the Duke of York of ...
News
1 hour ago

Millennials, the wealthiest generation? believe it

The world has changed since boomers were young adults, and so has the value of housing, education and a steady job.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Range Rover submerged after showboating in water for beachgoers South Africa
  2. Rename Cape Town airport after the Arch says Archbishop Makgoba as final ... South Africa
  3. Parliament security guards were not on duty when fire broke out because of ... South Africa
  4. Cele denies partying with his daughter at Cape Town nightclub, threatens to ... South Africa
  5. Parliament on fire and flames have reached roof, City of Cape Town says South Africa

Latest Videos

Parliament fire flares up as strong winds sweep through Cape Town
Praise for Cape Town firefighters who tackled parliament blaze