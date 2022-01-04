Watch your cat!- South Korea issues warning after house fires

Who let the cats out?

Fire department officials have warned pet owners in South Korea to be more vigilant of their cats after more than 100 house fires were reported in the past three years.

According to CNN, the warning comes as Seoul’s Metropolitan Fire and Disaster headquarters estimated 107 house fires were caused by cats between January 2019 and November 2021.

It said many of the cats managed to turn on electric stoves with their paws while their owners were out.