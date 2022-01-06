China fires hospital staff over woman’s miscarriage in Xi’an lockdown

China has fired medical chiefs after a pregnant woman lost her baby outside a hospital that denied her entry due to Covid-19 controls, as officials in the central city of Xi’an face scrutiny for their strict lockdown measures.

The woman, who was eight months pregnant, was turned away from Gaoxin Hospital on January 1 because her Covid-19 test had expired by four hours, according to a post on Tuesday written by someone claiming to be the woman’s niece. A video posted the same day, showing what appeared to be a woman bleeding on the sidewalk outside a hospital in Xi’an’s Gaoxin district, became a trending topic on the microblogging platform.

Two hospital department heads were fired and a general manager was suspended, the Xi’an government announced in a Thursday statement. An investigation that concluded Wednesday determined the incident was an “accident caused by negligence,” the release said, and ordered the hospital to compensate and apologise to the woman.