Australia treasurer tests positive for Covid-19 as cases hit a record

Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said he tested positive to Covid-19, joining other top government officials in contracting the disease as the daily infection rate surpassed 100,000 for the first time amid an outbreak of the Omicron variant.

“Like thousands of Australians, I tested positive today to Covid-19,” Frydenberg wrote in a short message which he posted to Twitter and Facebook late on Friday.

“I have the common symptoms and am isolating with my family,” he added without elaborating or disclosing which variant he had.

Other high-ranked Australian lawmakers including Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce and Defence Minister Peter Dutton have contracted and overcome the illness.

Under current Australian Covid-19 guidelines, people who return a positive test and those deemed “close contacts” must isolate for seven days.