Austrian chancellor says he has no Covid-19 symptoms and 'doing well'

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Saturday he was well and had no Covid-19 symptoms after testing positive for the coronavirus this week, vowing to do everything possible to prevent another nationwide lockdown.

Nehammer, a conservative who has received three vaccine shots, has been conducting official business from home via video and telephone conferences since he tested positive.

“Thanks to the vaccine, thank goodness, I'm doing well,” he told Austrian radio in an interview. “I don't have any symptoms.”

“The studies verify that with the Omicron variant, three vaccination doses give particular protection. That's been my experience too,” said Nehammer, who will not attend any public appointments in the next few days.