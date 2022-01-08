World

Sixteen dead in road accident in Egypt's South Sinai -Health Ministry

08 January 2022 - 14:28 By Ahmed Tolba
Reckless driving and the poor condition of roads are responsible for many crashes in Egypt.
Reckless driving and the poor condition of roads are responsible for many crashes in Egypt.
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala/ File photo

Sixteen people were killed and 18 injured in an accident involving a bus and a microbus on the road between Egypt's Suez and El-Tor, the Egyptian health ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Thirteen ambulances rushed to the scene of the accident where they transferred the injured to hospitals in Tor Sinai and Sharm El-Sheikh, the statement said.

“The injuries ranged from fractures, abrasions, cut wounds, and suspected concussion, noting that all the injured received treatment and the necessary medical care”, the statement added.

Reckless driving and the poor condition of roads are responsible for many crashes in Egypt. Dozens have been killed in a recent spate of rail and road crashes. 

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Thuli Madonsela weighs in on Zandile Christmas Mafe's arrest South Africa
  2. ANC T-shirt and Janusz Waluś placards found in parliament arson suspect’s ... South Africa
  3. Stay clear of the beach: Durban North beaches closed after substance found in ... South Africa
  4. Six Durban beaches closed after 'high levels of E-coli' found in sea water South Africa
  5. From Mzwanele Manyi to Malusi Gigaba — 6 people implicated in the state capture ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...
Cyril's sharp exit: ANC President Ramaphosa leaves ANCWL meeting after Covid-19 ...