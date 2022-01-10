Bob Saget, TV dad and comedian, found dead in Florida hotel room

Bob Saget, an actor and comedian best known as the jovial dad on the television sitcom “Full House,” was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, at age 65, authorities and his family said on Sunday.

The cause of Saget's death was unclear. Emergency responders found the actor unresponsive on Sunday afternoon in a room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando and pronounced him dead at the scene, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use, the department said. Saget had just started a comedy tour and performed near Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday night. In his last Instagram post, he reflected on the “really nice audience” and “lots of positivity.”

“I had no idea I did a two hour set tonight,” he wrote. “I'm back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I'm finding my new voice and loving every moment of it.”

Saget played widowed father Danny Tanner on “Full House” from 1987 to 1995, and also on a sequel called “Fuller House” from 2016 to 2020. In the show, Tanner shared his home with his three daughters, his brother-in-law and best friend.

The actor also hosted “America's Funniest Home Videos” from 1989 to 1997.

In contrast to his wholesome TV image, Saget's stand-up act delivered raunchier adult-orientated comedy. He also played a parody of himself in a recurring role on the HBO series “Entourage.”

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today,” the Saget family said in a statement.

“He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter,” the family said.

John Stamos, Saget's co-star on “Full House,” said he was “broken” and “gutted” by Saget's death.

“I am in complete and utter shock,” Stamos wrote on Twitter. “I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

Comedian Jon Stewart called Saget “just the funniest and nicest” in a tweet on Sunday. “Seinfeld” star Jason Alexander said Saget “was kind and dear and cared about people deeply. He was the definition of 'a good egg.'”

The local medical examiner's office will determine the cause of Saget's death, the sheriff's department said.

