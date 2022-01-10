World

Brazil health regulator asks Bolsonaro to retract criticism over vaccines

10 January 2022 - 07:32 By Reuters
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro criticised approval of the use of the Pfizer paediatric Covid-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 years.
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro criticised approval of the use of the Pfizer paediatric Covid-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 years.
Image: File image

The head of Brazil’s health regulator Anvisa has asked the country’s vaccine-sceptic President Jair Bolsonaro to retract statements he made criticising the agency for authorising the vaccination of children against Covid-19.

In a letter to Bolsonaro made public on Saturday, retired rear admiral Antonio Barra Torres asked the president to back his statement that there were undisclosed “interests” behind the vaccine decision or retract his words.

Bolsonaro criticised Anvisa on Thursday for approving the use for children aged five to 11 years of the paediatric vaccine made by Pfizer, saying he had not heard of children dying of Covid-19.

“What is behind this? What are the interests of vaccine maniacs?” he said in a radio interview.

Bolsonaro, a far-right leader who has bragged about not being vaccinated himself and has consistently cast doubt on the efficacy and safety of coronavirus vaccines, said the shots could have side-effects for children, but provided no evidence.

Anvisa and health regulators around the world have found Covid-19 vaccines are safe for those age five and up. According to the council of state health secretaries, at least 300 children aged five to 11 have died in Brazil from Covid-19.

The president’s office did not respond to a request for comment on the letter, which came days after another divergence between Bolsonaro and the military.

Brazil’s army differed with the president last week on how to deal with the pandemic. It ordered soldiers to get vaccinated, wear masks and maintain social distance, and warned them against spreading false news about the pandemic.

READ MORE:

Australia treasurer tests positive for Covid-19 as cases hit a record

Australian leaders, including Frydenberg, have been urging the country to move on from a strategy of stop-start lockdowns now that more than 90% of ...
News
1 day ago

US forces in South Korea raise Covid-19 alert amid record infections

US Forces Korea raised its health protection alert on Saturday after posting its highest weekly tally of new coronavirus infections, at 682.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Geotechnical specialists called in as left lane of N1 highway closed due to ... South Africa
  2. Six Durban beaches closed after 'high levels of E-coli' found in sea water South Africa
  3. Ramaphosa declares war on fightback faction Politics
  4. Dudu Myeni in the dock? Don't hold your breath News
  5. Don’t get conned into signing a gym contract: Wendy Knowler’s ‘watch-outs of ... Consumer Live

Latest Videos

Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...
Lights out for Cyril: Power cuts as Ramaphosa delivers investor speech