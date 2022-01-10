World

Israel's won't be bound by any nuclear deal with Iran, Bennett says

10 January 2022 - 12:22 By Reuters
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.
Image: Emil Salman/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Monday that Israel will not be bound by any nuclear deal with Iran and will continue to consider itself free to act against its nemesis if necessary.

“In regard to the nuclear talks in Vienna, we are definitely concerned ... Israel is not a side to the agreements. Israel is not bound by what will be written in the agreements, if they are signed, and Israel will continue to maintain full freedom of action anywhere any time, with no constraints,” he said in public remarks in a briefing to a parliamentary committee.

