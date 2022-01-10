World

Not another 70 years: Republicans seek to douse Queen Elizabeth celebrations

10 January 2022 - 16:10 By MICHAEL HOLDEN
Queen Elizabeth, the world's oldest and longest-reigning monarch, is popular among her subjects. File photo.
Queen Elizabeth, the world's oldest and longest-reigning monarch, is popular among her subjects. File photo.
Image: Frank Augstein/Pool via Reuters

British republicans said on Monday they would launch a campaign to end the monarchy in the run-up to celebrations to mark Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne.

Elizabeth, 95, the world's oldest and longest-reigning monarch, will mark her seventh decade as sovereign next month and on Monday Buckingham Palace detailed plans for four days of celebrations for her platinum jubilee in June.

But antimonarchy group Republic used the occasion to say it would begin a “Not Another 70" campaign to call for an end to the historic institution.

“While a vocal minority will want to celebrate the queen's 70-year reign, we must all start looking to the future. The prospect of King Charles is not a happy one, and there is a good, democratic alternative on offer,” Republic's Graham Smith said. “It's time to have a serious debate about our constitution, accept that Charles is not the best the country has to offer, and that as a nation we are quite capable of choosing our head of state.”

Polls indicate that the vast majority of people in Britain support the monarchy and the queen herself is hugely popular. But there is not as much support for her eldest son and heir Charles, and surveys suggest there is growing republican sentiment among younger Britons.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Prince Andrew and the British monarchy’s right royal mess

A younger generation is unlikely to look kindly on the royal family as scandal engulfs Queen Elizabeth’s ‘favourite son’
World
19 hours ago

EXPLAINER | What we know about Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit against Britain's Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew of Britain's lawyers on Tuesday will ask a US judge to dismiss a lawsuit by a woman who has accused him of forcing her to have sex two ...
News
6 days ago

Harry, Meghan share first snap of Lilibet — and she's adorable

The tot made her debut in the couple's holiday card - alongside brother Archie and her doting parents.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Geotechnical specialists called in as left lane of N1 highway closed due to ... South Africa
  2. Six Durban beaches closed after 'high levels of E-coli' found in sea water South Africa
  3. Ramaphosa declares war on fightback faction Politics
  4. Dudu Myeni in the dock? Don't hold your breath News
  5. 'It was devastating'- Former SAA boss details suffering at the hands of Dudu ... News

Latest Videos

Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...
Lights out for Cyril: Power cuts as Ramaphosa delivers investor speech